New Issue- Advance Wisdom prices $300 mln 2017 bond

Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Advance Wisdom Investments
Guarantor Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 2.10 pct
Issue price 99.723
Reoffer price 99.723
Yield 2.196 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABC International, CCBI, Goldman Sachs,
Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC International & Wing Lung
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)