BUZZ-Oxford Biomedica: Signs 3-year deal with Novartis
#Switzerland Market Report
October 10, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Oxford Biomedica: Signs 3-year deal with Novartis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Oxford Biomedica’s shares rise more than 20 pct after the gene-and-cell-based therapeutics maker says it has signed a three-year contract with Novartis AG that could bring in up to $90 million for the British company.

** Oxford Biomedica’s shares touched a more-than-two-year high of 4.72 pence earlier in the day, making them one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

** Under terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay $14 million upfront for a non-exclusive worldwide development and commercialisation licence in oncology under Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform.

** This is the company’s second deal with Novartis and includes an equity investment of about $4.3 million.

** “The Novartis manufacturing collaboration had generated more than 5 million pounds in revenues for OXB and this morning’s announcement will build on the momentum the group has experienced to date” N+1 Singer analysts said in a note.

** The company reported revenue of 4.7 million pounds (7.54 million US dollar) in the first half of the year, including 3.6 million pounds from the Novartis collaboration.

** Excluding Friday’s gains, the stock has risen about 58 percent since April. (1 US dollar = 0.6230 British pound)

