New Issue- Clariant prices 10 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Clariant AG

Issue Amount 10 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.053

Reoffer price 100.403

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 160 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0255893106

ISIN CH0253592759

