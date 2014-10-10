FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Willis N America hires Mary Davis to national senior living practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, appointed Mary Davis as vice president and client advocate in its national senior living practice.

Davis, who will be based in Denver, will be responsible for the company’s business development nationwide.

She joins from insurance brokerage Lockton Cos, where she was vice president.

Davis will report to John Atkinson, managing partner, Willis North America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
