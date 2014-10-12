FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Global Management, ex-GA Europe CEO in retail investment tie-up -FT
October 12, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Apollo Global Management, ex-GA Europe CEO in retail investment tie-up -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management has tied up with the former chief executive of GA Europe, Gavin George, to invest in struggling retailers, the Financial Times reported.

The partnership, known as Alteri Investors, will be a joint venture between George and Apollo's credit funds, and will likely involve investments in retailers under an element of stress, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1ELzfUs)

Alteri will focus on the retail business in the UK and Germany and will invest through debt and equity transactions, typically in the range of 10 million pounds ($16.1 million) to 50 million pounds ($80.4 million), the paper said.

The joint venture will also consider picking up stakes in retailers and lending to store chains through Apollo’s credit funds, the FT said.

Apollo Global Management could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

George is the former chief executive of GA Europe, which specializes in retail restructuring, according to its website. (bit.ly/1p4gMbt) GA Europe's parent company is Great American Group Inc. ($1 = 0.6219 British pound) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; editing by Matthew Lewis)

