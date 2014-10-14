CORRECTED-New Issue-Nassauische Sparkasse prices 100 mln euro 2024 bond

(Correction to change the maturity year from 2014 to 2024)

Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nassauische Sparkasse

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13R8H3

