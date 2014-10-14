FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-New Issue-Nassauische Sparkasse prices 100 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 14, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Nassauische Sparkasse prices 100 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correction to change the maturity year from 2014 to 2024)

Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nassauische Sparkasse

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13R8H3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.