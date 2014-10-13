FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- AusGroup prices S$110 mln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- AusGroup prices S$110 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower AusGroup Limited

Issue Amount S$110 million

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 7.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.45 pct

Spread 673.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date October 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

