New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln Euro 2019 FRN

Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Government of Berlin

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 16,2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A13R707

