New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln Euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln Euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Government of Berlin

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 16,2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A13R707

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
