New Issue-LBBW prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurrtemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 0.58 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.58 pct

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000LB0Z0H5

