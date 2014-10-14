New Issue-LBBW prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurrtemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 0.58 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.58 pct
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)