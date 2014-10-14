New Issue-IADB adds 3 bln Indian Rupee 2016 bond

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 3 billion indian rupee

Maturity Date September 2,2016

Coupon 6.1 pct

Payment Date October 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 4 billion indian rupee when fungible

ISIN XS1101962618

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)