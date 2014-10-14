New Issue- BPifrance prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.864
Yield 0.77 pct
Spread 8.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15bp
Over the 2021 FRTR
Payment Date October 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 100
