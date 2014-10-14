FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Domino's Pizza Inc: Q3 profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 14, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Domino's Pizza Inc: Q3 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Second-largest U.S. pizza chain’s shares up 2.6 pct at $77.35 premarket

** Company posts better-than-expected Q3 profit of 63 cents, boosted by strong results in the United States and overseas markets

** Analysts on average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Q3 revenue rises 10.5 pct to $446.6 million

** Company-owned domestic same store sales rise 6.1 pct, above analysts’ estimates of 3.6 pct, according to research firm Consensus Metrix

** Says Richard Allison has been named President, Domino’s International; Russell Weiner named President, Domino’s U.S.A.

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had risen nearly 9 pct this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.