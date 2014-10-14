BUZZ-Domino's Pizza Inc: Q3 profit beats expectations

** Second-largest U.S. pizza chain’s shares up 2.6 pct at $77.35 premarket

** Company posts better-than-expected Q3 profit of 63 cents, boosted by strong results in the United States and overseas markets

** Analysts on average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Q3 revenue rises 10.5 pct to $446.6 million

** Company-owned domestic same store sales rise 6.1 pct, above analysts’ estimates of 3.6 pct, according to research firm Consensus Metrix

** Says Richard Allison has been named President, Domino’s International; Russell Weiner named President, Domino’s U.S.A.

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had risen nearly 9 pct this year