New Issue-Deutsche Bank adds 250 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bank adds 250 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche Bank)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 8,2021

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 100.4070

Reoffer price 100.4070

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 17,2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Germany

Notes The issue size will total 2 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XJB9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
