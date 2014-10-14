New Issue-Deutsche Bank adds 250 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche Bank)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 8,2021
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 100.4070
Reoffer price 100.4070
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date October 17,2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Germany
Notes The issue size will total 2 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
