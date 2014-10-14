FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond
October 14, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW (KfW)

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 30,2017

Coupon 0.050 pct

Reoffer price 99.9720

Spread minus 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date October 21,2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs,JP Morgan & UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf & Frankfurt

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A11QTA8

