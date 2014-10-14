New Issue- KFW adds 50 mln brazilian real 2016 bond

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 mln brazilian real
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 100.19
Payment Date October 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u), selling 0 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Listing Lux
Notes The issue size will total 450 mln when fungible
