New Issue-Skandiabanken prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date October 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
