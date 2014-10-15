New Issue-Skandiabanken prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Payment Date October 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006422044

