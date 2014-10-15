New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2023 bond

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.37
Reoffer price 99.37
Yield 1.074 pct
Payment Date October 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
