New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln south african rand 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln south african rand 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million south african rand

Maturity Date December 21,2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 96.175

Payment Date October 23,2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Management & Underwriting-0.225 pct

Selling Concession-0 pct

Denoms 10,000

Governing Law English Law

Notes The issue size will total 2.85 billion south african rand when

fungible.

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0875343591

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

