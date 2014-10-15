New Issue-KBN prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 22,2019
Coupon 1.500 pct
Issue price 99.9040
Reoffer price 99.9040
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date October 22,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,BNP Paribas,CITI,MIZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxemburg
Denoms (K) 100-2
Fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
ISIN XS1125546967(RegS)
