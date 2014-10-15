FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Time Warner, Netflix, Amazon: HBO's new online streaming service
#Hot Stocks
October 15, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Time Warner, Netflix, Amazon: HBO's new online streaming service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Media company Time Warner Inc’s shares up 2.5 pct at $72.41 in afternoon trading

** Time Warner’s popular HBO channel to launch a standalone online streaming service next year to make hit shows such as “Game of Thrones” available to people who do not subscribe to cable television

** Shares of video streaming company Netflix Inc down 3 pct at $436.54

** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc, which offers online video streaming service Prime Instant Video, down 1.7 pct at $303.39

** Netflix scheduled to report its Q3 financial results after the close of markets on Wednesday

** Up to Tuesday’s close, Time Warner and Netflix stocks had risen about 7 pct and 22 pct, respectively, this year, while Amazon stock had fallen about 23 pct

