New Issue- ENN Energy prices $400 mln 2019 bond

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ENN Energy Holdings LTD

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 23, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.502

Reoffer price 99.502

Yield 3.359 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)