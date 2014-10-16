New Issue-Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006422036

