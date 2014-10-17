FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc: Study shows Eylea better than rivals
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 17, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc: Study shows Eylea better than rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drugmaker’s shares up 7.3 pct at $365.74

** National Institutes of Health-sponsored study shows company’s eye injection Eylea more effective than rival drugs - Avastin and Lucentis - from Roche Holding AG

** Drugs were being evaluated in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the retina that in the most severe cases can lead to blindness

** “This positive independent outcome will help further boost Eylea positioning as a superior treatment for DME compared to the competition,” Roth analyst Joseph Pantginis said

** Data also demonstrated how patients on Eylea required less-frequent injections and fewer laser treatments against those on other drugs

** Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had risen about 14 pct this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.