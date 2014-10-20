FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Aryzta adds 45 mln sfr to perp bond
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Aryzta adds 45 mln sfr to perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Aryzta AG

Issue Amount 45 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 322.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suiss, ZKB, HSBC & RBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 190 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0253592783

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

