FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-NewLink Genetics Corp: Enters worldwide licensing deal with Roche
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 20, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-NewLink Genetics Corp: Enters worldwide licensing deal with Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drugmaker’s shares up nearly 29 pct at $37.80 premarket

** Company says it entered into worldwide license agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink’s cancer therapy

** Deal makes NewLink eligible to receive more than $1 billion in milestone payments

** NewLink, which holds a commercial license for an Ebola vaccine developed by the Canadian government, will receive an upfront payment of $150 million under the deal from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

** Up to Friday’s close, NewLink’s shares had risen more than 33 pct this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.