BUZZ-NewLink Genetics Corp: Enters worldwide licensing deal with Roche

** Drugmaker’s shares up nearly 29 pct at $37.80 premarket

** Company says it entered into worldwide license agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink’s cancer therapy

** Deal makes NewLink eligible to receive more than $1 billion in milestone payments

** NewLink, which holds a commercial license for an Ebola vaccine developed by the Canadian government, will receive an upfront payment of $150 million under the deal from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

** Up to Friday’s close, NewLink’s shares had risen more than 33 pct this year