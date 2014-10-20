FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Airbus prices 500 mln Euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Airbus prices 500 mln Euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Airbus Group Finance BV (Airbus)

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date October 29,2029

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.126

Yield 2.194 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 29,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB, Santander & Unicredit (B&D)

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)&

A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1128224703

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
