New Issue-Airbus prices 500 mln Euro 2029 bond

Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Airbus Group Finance BV (Airbus)
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date October 29,2029
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.126
Yield 2.194 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 29,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB, Santander & Unicredit (B&D)
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)&
A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
