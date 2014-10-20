FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lower Saxony adds 250 mln Euro 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Lower Saxony adds 250 mln Euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Land Niedersachen (Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date July 7, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points

Reoffer price 100.408

Payment Date October 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Nord LB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 mln euro

when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

