New Issue- Citigroup prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond
October 20, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Citigroup prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 27, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.405

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Lloyds, RBS, SG CIB,

& Swedbank

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1128148845

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
