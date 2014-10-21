FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Quindell: up on Canadian contract win
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 21, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Quindell: up on Canadian contract win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British IT outsourcer and consultancy Quindell up 9.6 pct after AIM-listed company says it had inked a contract with one of Canada’s top three insurers.

** To provide the insurer’s customers telematics technology solution exclusively for five years.

** Cannacord Genuity say in a note that they assumed the contract win was with Aviva Canada.

** Quindell said this month that a number of “core business relationships” were expected to expand in Q4.

** Quindell’s customers include British American Tobacco , ING Groep NV, Aviva Insurance Plc, Peugeot , Royal Mail Plc and Old Mutual Plc.

** Quindell's stock has shed more than 3/4th of its value in the past 7 months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research raised questions about its revenue model and profit quality. (link.reuters.com/waw68v) (RM: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.