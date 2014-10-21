FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische

Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 28, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.175

Reoffer price 99.65

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255893114

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 28, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.536

Reoffer price 99.786

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255893122

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Raifk & Vont

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

