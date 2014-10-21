FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ESM prices 4.0 bln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014

New Issue- ESM prices 4.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2016

Coupon Zero pct

Reoffer price 99.92

Spread 8.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL 161

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & BofAML

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
