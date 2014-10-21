New Issue- ESM prices 4.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2016

Coupon Zero pct

Reoffer price 99.92

Spread 8.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL 161

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & BofAML

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

