New Issue-Metro AG prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Metro AG prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Metro AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 28,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.247

Issue yield 1.489 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank,Royal Bank of Scotlnad & UniCredit (B&D)

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A13R8M3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

