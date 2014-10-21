New Issue-Metro AG prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Metro AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 28,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.247

Issue yield 1.489 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank,Royal Bank of Scotlnad & UniCredit (B&D)

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A13R8M3

