New Issue-Metro AG prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Metro AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 28,2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.247
Issue yield 1.489 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date October 28,2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank,Royal Bank of Scotlnad & UniCredit (B&D)
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)