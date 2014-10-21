New Issue-EDC adds 200 mln sterling 2018 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Export Development Bank of Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17,2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 101.7450

Reoffer yield 1.437 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UK Gilt

Payment Date October 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada & SCOTIA

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 600 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1019727046

