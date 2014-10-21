FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CBA prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CBA prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the

CBA Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Reoffer yield 0.811 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBC, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1129875255

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
