BUZZ-Orexigen Therapeutics Inc: Diet drug launched

** Drugmaker’s shares up 20 pct at $4.88, biggest intra-day percentage jump in more than two years

** Company and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday they launched their recently approved diet pill, Contrave, in the United States

** Even though Contrave is launching in two of the softest months for obesity drugs (Nov-Dec), management will be disappointed if Contrave prescriptions don’t eclipse those of rival drug, Belviq, after 13 weeks, Wells Fargo analysts said in a note

** Contrave, which was approved last month, competes with Vivus Inc’s Qsymia and Arena Pharmaceutical Inc’s Belviq

** Novo Nordisk A/S’s expects an FDA decision on its obesity drug by the end of the year

** Up to Monday’s close, Orexigen shares had lost over 23 percent of their value since the FDA approved Contrave on Sep. 11