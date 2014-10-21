FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Orexigen Therapeutics Inc: Diet drug launched
October 21, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Orexigen Therapeutics Inc: Diet drug launched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drugmaker’s shares up 20 pct at $4.88, biggest intra-day percentage jump in more than two years

** Company and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday they launched their recently approved diet pill, Contrave, in the United States

** Even though Contrave is launching in two of the softest months for obesity drugs (Nov-Dec), management will be disappointed if Contrave prescriptions don’t eclipse those of rival drug, Belviq, after 13 weeks, Wells Fargo analysts said in a note

** Contrave, which was approved last month, competes with Vivus Inc’s Qsymia and Arena Pharmaceutical Inc’s Belviq

** Novo Nordisk A/S’s expects an FDA decision on its obesity drug by the end of the year

** Up to Monday’s close, Orexigen shares had lost over 23 percent of their value since the FDA approved Contrave on Sep. 11

