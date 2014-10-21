FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- World Bank adds 2.0 bln sek to 2019 bond
October 21, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- World Bank adds 2.0 bln sek to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower World Bank (IBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish krona

Maturity Date June 23, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.396

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total to 3.5 billion

when fungible

Launched under the issuer’s Global Debt Issuance

Facility

ISIN XS1078475024

or all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
