New Issue- KFW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Oct-10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.6530
Spread minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date October 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
