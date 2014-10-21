New Issue- KFW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Oct-10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.6530

Spread minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

