New Issue- KFW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KFW prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct-10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.6530

Spread minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

