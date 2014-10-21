New Issue- Schaeffler Holding Finance prices multi tranche deal

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Schaeffler Holding Finance B.V.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2021

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 98.576

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 561 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1126486239

144A ISIN XS1126486825

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $475 million

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.25 pct

Spread 482 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2019 UST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Reg S ISIN USN77616AC99

144A ISIN US80626PAC41

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount $675 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2022

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Spread 470 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct 2022 UST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Reg S ISIN USN77616AD72

144A ISIN US80626PAD24

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Citi, Commerzbank, JPMorgan & Unicredit

Listing Luxembourg Euro MTF

Governing Law New York Law

