New Issue- PS Hypo prices dual tranche deal

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
(PS Hypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 23, 2024
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.411
Reoffer price 100.061
Yield 0.744 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 160 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 9, 2035
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 102.012
Reoffer price 101.562
Yield 1.413 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date November 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
