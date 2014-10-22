New Issue- Nationwide Building Society prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.932

Yield 0.76 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1130066175

