New Issue-LeasePlan Corporation N.V. prices 750 mln euro 2017 FRN

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points
Issue price 99.874
Reoffer price 99.874
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, ING & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
