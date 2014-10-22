New Issue- AFD prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Yield 0.135 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 BTNS
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings AA (S&P) & AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
