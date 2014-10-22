New Issue- Berlin Hyp prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps, equivalent to 64.3 basis points

over the Sep 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & LBBW

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE0000BHY0A07

