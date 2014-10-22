New Issue- Nestle prices A$175 mln 2020 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holding Inc (Nestle)

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date November 3, 2020

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 101.133

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched off the issuer’s EMTN programme

