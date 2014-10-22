New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor SoFFin

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date January 30, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.8910

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date October 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US30254WAF68

