New Issue- Minera prices 100 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo, S.A.P.I. de C.V
Guarantor Korea Resources Corporation
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 12, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.646
Reoffer price 100.171
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Standalone under Swiss law
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
