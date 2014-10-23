New Issue- Minera prices 100 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo, S.A.P.I. de C.V

Guarantor Korea Resources Corporation

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 12, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.646

Reoffer price 100.171

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Standalone under Swiss law

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0254281642

