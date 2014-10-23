New Issue- Free Hanseatic City of Bremen prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Free Hanseatic City of Bremen

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, eqvivalent to 26.4 basis points

over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, LBBW, Natixis & WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A11QJZ6

