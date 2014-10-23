New Issue- CITIC Securities prices $650 mln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co.LTD (CITIC Securities)

Guarantor CITIC Securities Company Ltd

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2019

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.945

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 UST

Payment Date October 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) CITIC Securities International,Bank of China (Hong Kong),

Citi,HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank & ABC International

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s) & BBB+(S&P)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)