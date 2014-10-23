New Issue- CITIC Securities prices $650 mln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co.LTD (CITIC Securities)
Guarantor CITIC Securities Company Ltd
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date October 30, 2019
Coupon 3.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.945
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 UST
Payment Date October 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) CITIC Securities International,Bank of China (Hong Kong),
Citi,HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank & ABC International
Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s) & BBB+(S&P)
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
