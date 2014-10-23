New Issue-Chiba Bank prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Chiba Bank, Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 30, 2019
Coupon 2.55 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Treasury
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & A(S&P)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
