New Issue-Chiba Bank prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Chiba Bank, Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2019

Coupon 2.55 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Treasury

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & A(S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1121344920

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)