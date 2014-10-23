FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Toronto Dominion prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
October 23, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Toronto Dominion prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.756

Yield 0.786 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.5bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1130487868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
